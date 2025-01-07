ISL 2024-25: Ambitious FC Goa Face Struggling Hyderabad FC

Margao: FC Goa will host Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Wednesday.

A win with a clean sheet in this game will mark the first time FC Goa records four consecutive shutouts against an opponent in ISL history, while furthering their longest winning run against Hyderabad FC to four games.

FC Goa’s Ambitious Streak

FC Goa, sitting third in the table with 25 points from 13 matches, have enjoyed a strong season so far, with seven victories and four draws. They are coming into this match on a strong scoring streak, having found the net in each of their last 13 ISL games, amassing 27 goals. A goal in this fixture will extend their streak further, closing in on their longest stretch of netting in 16 straight games in ISL history (between December 2022 and October 2023). Defensively, FC Goa has been solid, conceding just eight open-play goals from inside the box this season, a record only bettered by Mohun Bagan Super Giant (5).

Hyderabad FC’s Struggles

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC is having a difficult season and currently sits in the penultimate place in the table with just eight points from 14 matches. The club is looking to break their dismal streak of three consecutive away losses without scoring. Hyderabad FC has struggled defensively, conceding 16 open-play goals from inside the box, the most by any team in the ongoing campaign. They have trailed for 57.4% of their game time, the highest in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

In their 11 encounters, FC Goa has won six games, while Hyderabad FC has won three, with two matches ending in draws.

FC Goa head coach, Manolo Marquez, emphasized the team’s ambitious goals for the season. “We have to be ambitious. The target is to win the shield. If that doesn’t happen, then at least finish in the top-2,” he said.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach, Shameel Chembakath, highlighted the importance of earning points on the road. “There are some key players in FC Goa, whom we have assessed. We will try to stop them. The focus is to get points from this away match,” he stated.

Both teams have much at stake, with FC Goa aiming for another strong performance to extend their clean sheet streak, while Hyderabad FC is desperate to turn their fortunes around and get back on track.