India Set to Host Indusfood 2025 with Exhibitors from 30 Countries

New Delhi: Indusfood 2025, India’s premier farm-to-fork trade exhibition, is set to begin on Wednesday in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of the national capital. The event will see participation from over 2,300 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries announced on Tuesday.

Over 7,500 International Buyers and 15,000 Indian Trade Visitors Expected

The integrated trade fair will span over 120,000 square meters and will host over 7,500 international buyers and 15,000 Indian trade visitors. In addition to the eighth edition of the Indusfood F&B trade fair at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida from January 8-10, the event will also feature the fourth edition of Indusfood Manufacturing and the inaugural Indusfood Agritech.

A Platform for Networking and Business Expansion

The event format, with three concurrent trade fairs, is designed to foster cross-domain synergies across the entire farm-to-fork value chain. The fair provides ample networking opportunities, enables meaningful business expansion, and delivers valuable market insights through targeted knowledge-sharing sessions.

Unique Opportunities for Indian Food Companies

Indusfood 2025 will offer Indian food companies the chance to connect with hosted buyers from over 100 countries, creating unique opportunities to reach native populations in global markets, extending beyond the Indian diaspora.

Asia President’s Forum and Mega Summits

The event will also feature the prestigious Asia President’s Forum for the first time in India, in partnership with the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA). Over 30 presidents of national chef associations from across Asia will gather, alongside two mega summits focusing on the food manufacturing and agritech sectors.

Minister Chirag Paswan to Inaugurate Indusfood 2025

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan will inaugurate the 8th Edition of Indusfood 2025. The event is organized by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) with support from the Department of Commerce.

Bridging Gaps and Improving Farmer Incomes

Mohit Singla, Chairman of TPCI, emphasized the exhibition’s importance: “Indusfood bridges the gaps between farmers, technology providers, and global markets. It not only enhances trade opportunities but also improves farmer incomes by creating access to better markets and value-addition opportunities.”