ISL 2025-25: FC Goa look to extend winning run against struggling Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: The G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium will witness in-form Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa take on Hyderabad FC who are looking to break their two-game losing streak, in what promises to be a fantastic Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture on Wednesday.

Marquez had guided Hyderabad FC to the ISL Cup win in 2021-22 and has since then moved on to bring the glory days back at FC Goa. The Gaurs have had an invigorating campaign thus far, recording four victories and three draws in their nine matches to garner 15 points and sit at the sixth spot in the standings, with three consecutive victories.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are positioned 11th with seven points collected through two victories and a solitary draw after nine encounters.

FC Goa come into this game after a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the home of Kerala Blasters FC, whereas Hyderabad FC were at the receiving end of a loss by a similar margin away against Mumbai City FC. Both these sides will look for the win, have the determination to lay their hands on the three points, with a significant focus being on Marquez given his past association with Hyderabad FC.

This season, Hyderabad FC are yet to clinch a victory in their home stadium, having dealt with losses in all three of the matches they have played there thus far.

However, the team has taken positive strides ahead off late and they will be eager to put up a performance that could delight the supporters in their backyard, encouraging them to offer their support for the remaining portion of the season.

Until now, Hyderabad FC have conceded three goals from set pieces. This is the joint-most amongst all teams, along with Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC. Contrastingly, FC Goa have not given away a strike from a corner so far.

FC Goa have embraced a positive playing approach in this campaign, evident by them making 161.1 forward passes per match – almost 19 more than Hyderabad FC’s tally of 141.9. It shows that the Gaurs look to find answers past the opposition’s defence whenever they get possession and the 17 goals they have struck thus far explain that they have been successful in doing so too.

FC Goa have emerged victorious in both of their last two matches against Hyderabad FC. They have also kept clean sheets in these clashes. If they win on Wednesday, it will equal their longest winning streak against them in the competition. Further, the Gaurs also have a chance to keep consecutive clean sheets in away encounters for the first time since October-November 2023 (two games).

Hyderabad FC tactician Thangboi Singto expressed that his team has been improving their offensive outputs and hoped that similar efforts will bear the desired results against FC Goa.

“I am not a big fan of stats, but the stats show that our entries into the box were much higher when we played Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC. It shows that we have to get the ball more into the opposition’s box. We have creative and quick players, who can make chances and take shots to score; that is the target for tomorrow,” Singto said.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez asked his team to not get carried away by their recent wins and instead take things one game at a time to optimise their prospects of getting favourable outcomes.

“When you win three games in a row, people say you are the best, And when you lose three consecutive games, it’s ‘Go home, go back to your country.’ This is football, we can’t let ourselves get carried away when we win or too down when we lose. Right now, we are in a good place with nine consecutive points in this very competitive league. It’s difficult, but we need to keep going, stay focused, and prepare,” Marquez said.