Islamic State-Inspired Driver Expressed Desire to Kill Before Deadly New Orleans Rampage, Biden Says

A US Army veteran, inspired by the Islamic State, killed 15 people in a deadly rampage through New Orleans. President Biden confirmed the driver expressed a desire to kill in social media videos before the attack, which the FBI is investigating as terrorism.

New Orleans, US: A US Army veteran driving a pickup truck emblazoned with the flag of the Islamic State group caused widespread carnage during New Orleans’ New Year’s celebration, killing 15 people as he drove around a police blockade and into crowds of revellers. The driver, later identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, was shot dead by police after opening fire on responding officers.

The FBI has labeled the attack as a terrorist act and stated that they do not believe Jabbar acted alone. The authorities discovered guns and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device in the vehicle. Additionally, other devices were found throughout the city’s iconic French Quarter.

Investigation Reveals Social Media Videos and Terrorist Ties

President Joe Biden confirmed that the FBI found social media videos in which Jabbar expressed his desire to kill, citing inspiration from the Islamic State. Investigators are also exploring any potential associations Jabbar might have had with terrorist organisations. The attack occurred just after the New Year’s celebrations, turning Bourbon Street into a scene of chaos, with injured victims and bloodied bodies scattered across the street.

In addition to the fatalities, many others were wounded in the attack. The explosion of violence disrupted the nearby college football playoff game at the Superdome, which was postponed.

Eyewitness Describes Horrific Scene of Carnage

Zion Parsons, 18, from Gulfport, Mississippi, recounted witnessing the truck “barreling through,” knocking people into the air like scenes from a movie. “Bodies, bodies all up and down the street, everybody screaming and hollering,” Parsons said. His friend, Nikyra Dedeaux, was among those killed in the incident.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick called the attack “evil” and emphasized how the driver deliberately circumvented safety measures to maximize destruction. She confirmed that Jabbar had intentionally targeted pedestrians despite barriers meant to prevent such attacks.

The FBI identified Jabbar as a U.S. citizen from Texas, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether he had any connections to terrorist groups. The authorities found multiple improvised explosive devices, including pipe bombs wired for remote detonation. A surveillance video reportedly showed a group of individuals placing one of the bombs, though the FBI did not immediately confirm the identities of these people.

Jabbar drove a rented pickup truck onto a sidewalk, bypassing a police car designed to block traffic, authorities stated. The barrier system that would have protected pedestrians was reportedly being repaired in preparation for the Super Bowl scheduled for next month. Jabbar was shot after he exited the truck and opened fire on the officers, two of whom were injured but are in stable condition.

A Devastating Terror Attack with Multiple Layers of Violence

Following the deadly rampage, investigators recovered a handgun and an AR-style rifle from Jabbar’s vehicle. There were also reports of explosions in Honolulu and outside a Las Vegas hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump. However, authorities have not confirmed any direct links to the New Orleans attack.

The FBI continues to investigate the potential connections between these incidents, as well as the possibility of further terrorist plots.

Reaction from Lawmakers and Authorities

U.S. Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, condemned the attack, labeling it as “objective evil.” He stated, “If this doesn’t trigger the gag reflex of every fair-minded American, I’ll be shocked.”

The U.S. Army confirmed that Jabbar, who had served on active duty in human resources and IT, had deployed to Afghanistan between 2009 and 2010. He left active duty in 2015 and was honorably discharged from the Army Reserve in 2020 as a staff sergeant.

President Biden Calls the Attack “Despicable”

President Joe Biden, who was at the presidential retreat in Camp David when the attack took place, called the assault “despicable” and a “heinous act.” Speaking to the victims’ families and the people of New Orleans, he expressed his grief and solidarity. “Our nation grieves with you as you mourn and heal,” Biden said.

He emphasized that there is no justification for violence and reiterated the nation’s commitment to not tolerating attacks on its communities. The tragic attack, involving the use of a vehicle as a weapon, is the deadliest IS-inspired assault on U.S. soil in years.

Increasing Terrorism Threat Amid Global Tensions

The attack follows heightened concerns over international terrorism threats, particularly following the Israel-Hamas conflict. FBI officials have warned of potential rising attacks inspired by extremist ideologies. The FBI has disrupted several terrorist plots over the past year, including one involving an Afghan man arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly planning an Election Day attack targeting large crowds.