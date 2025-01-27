Israel and Lebanon Agree to Extend Deadline for Troop Withdrawal New Date Announced

The White House announced on Sunday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend the deadline for Israeli troops to withdraw from southern Lebanon until February 18, 2025. This extension follows Israel’s request for more time to complete its withdrawal beyond the original 60-day deadline outlined in a ceasefire agreement that brought an end to the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November.

Israel has argued that its troops must remain longer because the Lebanese army has not fully deployed to all areas of southern Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing a presence there. Conversely, the Lebanese army has stated that it cannot deploy until Israeli forces complete their withdrawal.

Continued Tensions and Deadly Protests in Southern Lebanon

Despite the extension, tensions remain high in southern Lebanon. On Sunday, Israeli forces opened fire on protesters demanding the withdrawal of Israeli troops, resulting in at least 22 deaths and 124 injuries, according to Lebanese health officials. Among the deceased were six women and a Lebanese army soldier. Protests erupted across nearly 20 villages in the border area, with demonstrators, some waving Hezbollah flags, attempting to enter villages to demand the Israeli pullout as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli military blamed Hezbollah for instigating the protests, stating that it had fired warning shots to disperse “threats” in several areas. The Israeli army also apprehended several individuals in proximity to its forces.

Calls for International Action to Address Lebanon’s Sovereignty

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun addressed the people of southern Lebanon, reaffirming Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He urged the population to “exercise self-restraint” and place their trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces. Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the violence and called for immediate international action to compel Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territories.

Berri’s Amal Movement party is allied with Hezbollah, which has played a significant role in the ongoing tensions in the region. In a statement, he emphasized that the bloodshed was a clear indication that the international community must intervene to address the issue.

UN Calls for Compliance with Ceasefire Agreement

The United Nations has also weighed in on the situation. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, and Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, head of the U.N. Peacekeeping Force (UNIFIL), urged both Israel and Lebanon to adhere to their commitments under the ceasefire agreement. In a joint statement, they expressed concern over the unmet timelines outlined in the November ceasefire understanding, which has contributed to unsafe conditions for displaced civilians.

UNIFIL also emphasized the risk of further violence undermining the fragile security situation and stability in the region. It called for the full withdrawal of Israeli troops, the removal of unauthorized weapons, and the redeployment of the Lebanese army across southern Lebanon.

Journalists Trapped Amidst Rising Tensions

In a related incident, an Associated Press team found themselves stranded overnight at a UNIFIL base near Mays al-Jabal after the Israeli army set up roadblocks while they were accompanying a peacekeeping patrol. The journalists reported hearing gunfire and explosions in the area, while peacekeepers confirmed that numerous protesters had gathered near the base.

The situation continues to be tense, with both the local and international communities closely monitoring the ongoing developments.