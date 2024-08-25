Israel claims over 1,000 Hezbollah shells destroyed

Jerusalem: About 100 aircraft of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have destroyed over 1,000 shells fired by Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah that targeted northern and central Israel, the IDF said on Sunday.

“Approximately 100 IAF (Israeli Air Force) fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon. Most launchers were aimed toward northern Israel and some were aimed toward central Israel,” the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.

More than 40 launch areas in Lebanon have been hit during the strikes, the statement read.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah announced the start of retaliatory actions for the Israeli strike on the Beirut suburb and the killing of commander Fuad Shukr.