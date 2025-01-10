Israel-Hamas War: Death Toll in Gaza Exceeds 46,000 as Ceasefire Hopes Fade

Deir Al-Balah: The Israel-Hamas war has claimed over 46,000 Palestinian lives, with 109,378 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry on Thursday. The ongoing 15-month war shows no signs of ending, despite international diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire.

The ministry states that women and children account for more than half of the fatalities but does not differentiate between fighters and civilians. Meanwhile, the Israeli military claims to have killed over 17,000 Hamas militants, though no independent verification has been provided.

Ceasefire Talks Continue, But No Breakthrough Yet

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in indirect negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently expressed optimism, stating that a deal is “very close”, with hopes of finalizing it before the transition to the Trump administration.

However, similar diplomatic efforts have stalled multiple times over the past year, leading to continued devastation in Gaza.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Gaza has faced widespread destruction, with 90% of its 2.3 million residents displaced. Many civilians have been forced to flee multiple times, seeking shelter in overcrowded tent camps with limited food, water, and medical aid.

Palestinian civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence:

Fatma Abu Awad , a displaced woman, lost six family members in Israeli airstrikes earlier this week.

In Khan Younis, another displaced woman, Munawar al-Bik, described the unbearable conditions civilians face: "Nobody could bear the situation we're experiencing for a single day."

, another displaced woman, , described the civilians face: “Nobody could bear the situation we’re experiencing for a single day.” On Thursday, dozens of people attended funeral prayers at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, mourning victims of recent Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli Hostage Families Call for a Ceasefire

In Israel, families of hostages held by Hamas have urged their government to prioritize negotiations over military action. The body of 53-year-old hostage Yosef AlZayadni was recovered by Israeli soldiers in an underground tunnel in southern Gaza, further fueling demands for a ceasefire.

Meirav Svirsky, whose brother Itay Svirsky was killed in captivity, stated:

“Military pressure endangers the lives of the hostages. The policy of continued fighting must be replaced with a policy committed to saving lives and securing the hostages’ return.”

War Continues With No Clear Resolution in Sight

With the conflict now stretching into its 16th month, diplomatic efforts remain uncertain, while civilians continue to suffer immense losses. As ceasefire negotiations struggle to make progress, the death toll in Gaza is expected to keep rising, and the humanitarian crisis worsens by the day.