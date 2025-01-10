Israel Prepares Plan for ‘Total Defeat’ of Hamas if Hostage Deal Fails

Jerusalem: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has directed the military to prepare a comprehensive plan for the “total defeat” of Hamas if a hostage release deal is not finalized by January 20, his office confirmed on Friday.

According to Katz, if Hamas does not release Israeli hostages by the time US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Israel will move forward with its military strategy to dismantle Hamas in Gaza completely.

IDF to Address Humanitarian Concerns in Military Strategy

Katz has instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to evaluate potential obstacles to the operation, including humanitarian concerns and logistical challenges. This assessment will allow Israeli leadership to make informed strategic decisions.

During a security briefing on Thursday with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Katz emphasized the need for Israel to intensify its military pressure on Hamas rather than prolonging a “war of attrition.”

Hamas’ Defeat Not Linked to Gaza’s Reconstruction, Says Katz

Katz asserted that Gaza’s post-war reconstruction should not dictate military operations against Hamas. He dismissed the possibility of external Arab entities taking responsibility for governing Gaza until Hamas is completely dismantled.

Also Read: Unbelievable Crash in Brazil: Plane Lands Too Fast, Pilot Killed, Passengers Escape

Ongoing Ceasefire Talks in Qatar

The statement from Israel’s defence leadership comes as new ceasefire and hostage release negotiations take place in Doha, Qatar. The talks aim to secure the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

Background: Israel-Hamas War Toll Continues to Rise

Israel launched a full-scale military offensive in October 2023 following a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of 250 hostages. Israel has since declared its goal of “total victory” over Hamas and the safe return of all hostages.

According to Gaza health authorities, the ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 46,000 Palestinians in the enclave.

As the January 20 deadline approaches, Israel’s stance on Hamas remains firm, with the potential for intensified military action if a hostage deal fails. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether diplomacy prevails, or military escalation ensues.