Israel Kills Palestinian Security Forces Member, Claims He Was a Militant

Jerusalem: Israeli forces killed a member of the Palestinian security services in the occupied West Bank, claiming he was a militant. The operation took place in the village of Meithaloun, near Jenin, a hotspot for Israeli Palestinian clashes.

Israeli Military’s Statement on the Incident

Israel’s paramilitary Border Police stated that they had targeted Hassan Rabaiya, describing him as a wanted militant. According to Israeli forces, Rabaiya attempted to escape during a shootout and was killed. Troops reportedly found a shotgun, weapons parts, and approximately $26,000 in cash inside his home.

Palestinian Authority’s Response

The Palestinian security services identified Rabaiya as a first lieutenant in the Preventive Security force, claiming he was killed while performing his “national duty.” The Palestinian Authority (PA) has been conducting a crackdown on militants in Jenin, a move that has sparked backlash among many Palestinians.

Al Jazeera Suspension in the West Bank

Recently, the PA ordered Al Jazeera to suspend its operations in the West Bank. Israel had already banned the Qatar-based broadcaster, accusing it of being biased in favor of Hamas militants. Al Jazeera denies these allegations and claims both Israel and the PA are attempting to suppress critical journalism.

Surge in Violence Since October 7 War

Violence in the West Bank has escalated since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 people dead and led to the abduction of around 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched an offensive in Gaza, where over 45,800 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health officials. Israel claims it has eliminated over 17,000 militants, but has not provided evidence.

Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill Six Palestinians

On Sunday, Palestinians mourned six people, including a 15-year-old, who were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Deir al-Balah. Funeral prayers were held outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where grieving family members bid farewell to their loved ones.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The war has left 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents displaced, forcing many to flee multiple times. With widespread destruction and humanitarian suffering, the conflict continues to devastate civilian lives.