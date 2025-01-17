Israel Prepares for Hostages’ Return as Medical Teams Brace for Challenges

Tel Aviv: As Israel prepares to receive hostages expected to be released from Gaza, medical teams across the country are on high alert, expressing concerns about the physical and mental health conditions of those held in captivity for months.

Israeli Hospitals Gear Up for Hostage Arrival

Six major hospitals in Israel are ready to provide urgent medical and psychological care to the returning hostages. Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the medical directorate at Israel’s health ministry, emphasized the severity of their expected condition.

“Our main concern is the long time they have been in captivity. They are probably held in very bad conditions, suffering from malnutrition, lack of hygiene, and trauma,” said Dr. Mizrahi.

An estimated 100 hostages remain in Gaza, including both civilians and soldiers. Among them are around a dozen foreign nationals from Thailand, Nepal, and Tanzania. The Israeli military fears that at least one-third to half of the remaining hostages may not have survived.

As part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal, 33 hostages are set to be released as early as Sunday. Medical teams are undergoing specialized training to handle the psychological impact on survivors, ensuring they receive the necessary emotional and physical rehabilitation.

Families Anxiously Await Reunion

In Tel Aviv, families and supporters have gathered in ‘Hostages Square’, a site that has become a symbol of solidarity. Dozens of people rallied on Friday, chanting “You are not alone!” as they awaited news of their loved ones.

Yael Danieli, a 60-year-old real estate agent, expressed mixed emotions:

“I’m really happy, but it also breaks my heart because it’s already been 15 months.”

As Israel prepares for the highly anticipated return of hostages, the country remains on edge, hoping for a safe and smooth reintegration process for those who have endured unimaginable hardships.