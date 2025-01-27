Israel to Allow Gazans to Return Home as Hamas Prepares to Release Six Hostages

In a significant development, Israel has announced that Hamas will release six hostages this week, and as part of the agreement, Israel will allow Palestinians in Gaza to return to their homes in the northern region starting Monday.

Hostages to Be Released This Week

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, following intense negotiations led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas has agreed to carry out an additional phase of hostages’ release. This phase will begin on Thursday, with civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger, and one other hostage set to be freed. Three more hostages are scheduled for release on Saturday.

Israel also stated that it had received a status list from Hamas detailing all hostages set for release under the agreement.

Gazan Return to Northern Region

As part of the same deal, Israel will allow Gazans who had been displaced during the conflict to return to their homes in northern Gaza, beginning Monday morning. The statement emphasized that the passage of Gazans into the northern Strip will begin as scheduled.

No Tolerance for Violations

The Israeli government made it clear that it would not tolerate any violations of the agreement. The statement reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to securing the return of all hostages, both living and deceased.

Background on the Agreement

This development comes after Israel had previously restricted the return of many Palestinians to northern Gaza due to Hamas’ failure to uphold an earlier truce agreement, particularly concerning the release of civilian women hostages. Additionally, Israel had agreed to release 200 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas freed four Israeli female soldiers on Saturday.

Also Read: Los Angeles Schools Struggle to Recover from Devastating Wildfires

Although Arbel Yehud was initially part of the second prisoner swap, he was not among those released in the previous exchange. However, with the new agreement, Yehud’s release is expected to take place this Thursday.

Return of Displaced Gazans

Many residents of northern Gaza had been displaced due to the ongoing conflict, seeking refuge in temporary shelters in southern Gaza. Under the new ceasefire-hostage agreement, those displaced will now be permitted to return to their homes.

Israel to Allow Gazans to Return Home as Hamas Prepares to Release Six Hostages

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story regarding the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement and the hostages’ release.