Israel war cabinet to discuss hostage deal, temporary ceasefire

The Israel war cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss the temporary ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel and the issue of the hostages.

Mohammed Yousuf
Tel Aviv: The Israel war cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss the temporary ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel and the issue of the hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister without portfolio, Benny Gantz and other leaders will participate in the war cabinet.

Sources in the Israeli Defense Ministry told IANS that they will participate in the peace talks which will be held in Cairo.

They said that Netanyahu has told the visiting CIA Chief William Burns that the Rafah operation will not be put on hold.

Israel Defense Ministry sources added that the IDF is in hot pursuit of Yahya Sinwar and would only stop after he is killed or captured.

Israelis have told the CIA Chief that Sinwar is hiding in tunnels in Rafah, and it won’t be possible to kill or capture him without military action.

IANS
