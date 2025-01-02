Israeli Airstrike Kills 10 in Gaza, including 3 Children, Death Toll Surpasses 45,000

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 10, including three children, in the latest attack. The ongoing conflict has pushed the death toll in Gaza past 45,000, with women and children making up the majority of casualties.

Early Airstrike in Muwasi Kills 10, Including High-Ranking Hamas Officers

Deir al-Balah, Jan 2 (AP) – An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 10 people, including three children, three women, and two senior Hamas police officers, Palestinian officials report. The attack took place early Thursday in the Muwasi area, a designated humanitarian zone where displaced people have taken shelter during the harsh winter conditions.

Fatalities Include Major General Mahmoud Salah and Brigadier General Hossam Shahwan

The airstrike struck a tent in the Muwasi zone, where hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals have been residing. Among the deceased were Maj Gen Mahmoud Salah, the general director of the Gaza police, and his deputy, Brig Gen Hossam Shahwan. The Nasser Hospital confirmed receiving the bodies of the victims.

Gaza’s Police Force, Once Active, Now Largely Targeted by Israeli Strikes

Before the conflict erupted, the Hamas-led government in Gaza maintained tens of thousands of police officers to ensure public order. However, many of these officers have been targeted in Israeli airstrikes, contributing to the breakdown of law and order in the region. Despite this, some plainclothes Hamas security personnel still patrol the territory.

Ongoing Devastation: Over 45,000 Killed in Gaza Since October 7 Attack

The escalation of the conflict follows Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed over 1,200 Israelis and led to the abduction of roughly 250 hostages. As of now, over 45,000 Palestinians have died due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, with women and children accounting for more than half of the fatalities. Local health officials do not differentiate between civilians and combatants in their casualty counts.