Israeli Airstrikes Continue in Gaza, 40 Palestinians Killed

Gaza City: Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip has continued, with medical officials reporting that at least 40 Palestinians have been killed in recent attacks by Israeli forces. Most of the casualties were reported in the Nusairat refugee camp, which has become a central target following the withdrawal of Israeli tanks from other areas.

Paramedics recovered the bodies of 19 Palestinians in the northern part of Nusairat, one of Gaza’s eight long-established refugee camps. In another attack, at least 10 Palestinians were killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, according to medical sources. Additional casualties were reported in both northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has not issued any new statements since Friday but confirmed on Thursday that its forces continue to target what it describes as “terrorist hideouts” as part of ongoing operational activities in the region.

On Thursday, Israeli tanks advanced into the northern and central parts of the Nusairat camp but partially withdrew from the northern areas by Friday, while maintaining their positions in the western part of the camp. The Palestinian Civil Defense stated that their teams were unable to respond to distress calls from residents trapped in their homes due to the intense shelling.

In areas where Israeli forces had withdrawn, dozens of Palestinians returned on Friday to inspect the destruction of their homes. Many found extensive damage, while others recovered the bodies of their loved ones buried under the rubble. Witnesses described scenes of devastation, with doctors and relatives wrapping the bodies of the deceased in blankets or shrouds.

Among the victims was Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlout, the head of the intensive care unit at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia. Medical officials confirmed that he was killed in an Israeli drone strike.

The Israeli military has been conducting operations in the area since early October. As of now, there has been no comment from Israeli authorities regarding these incidents.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with residents facing severe challenges in accessing basic necessities and medical care amid ongoing conflict.