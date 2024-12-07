Israeli army attacks targets near Syria-Lebanon border

Jerusalem: The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on “weapon-smuggling routes” and military infrastructure near the Syrian Lebanese border overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

According to the IDF on Friday, the routes were used by Hezbollah to transport weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This strike is part of the IDF’s ongoing efforts to dismantle weapon-smuggling routes operated by the Syrian regime along the Syrian-Lebanese border in recent weeks,” the statement said.

The IDF emphasised that the strikes were aimed at weakening Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, which it described as responsible for smuggling arms used in “terror attacks” against Israeli civilians and troops.

The statement added, “The IDF will not allow Hezbollah to rearm or rebuild its capabilities.”

Israel has launched numerous airstrikes in Syria in recent years, targeting what it claims are weapons depots, transport vehicles, and facilities linked to Iran and allied groups, including Hezbollah. These operations have drawn criticism from the international community.

On Thursday, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said his group will continue backing the Syrian government amid intensifying rebel offensives.

Qassem accused the US and Israel of fueling aggression in Syria as part of a broader response to their “failures in Gaza”.

He claimed that “terrorist groups” were attempting to shift Syria’s alliances away from supporting regional resistance movements to aligning with Israeli interests.