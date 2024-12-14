Israeli envoy in Mumbai flays violence, persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

Mumbai: The Israel Consul-General in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, has condemned the ongoing violence in Bangladesh and expressed solidarity with the Hindus persecuted there, here on Saturday.

“What is happening there is unacceptable,” said Shoshani, on the scenario confronting Bangladeshi Hindus that has attracted the attention and concerns of the world.

He emphasised the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by the minority community there and articulated a shared understanding of the suffering, drawing on the historical experiences of Jews who have lived in India without fear or persecution.

“We understand what it is for daughters and children to be murdered and butchered by criminals,” added Shoshani, referencing the recent tragedies that have impacted both communities.

Addressing the plenary session at the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) here, Shoshani expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for their support towards both Israel and Bangladesi Hindus.

“We will never forget what happened to us on October 7, 2023,” he said, highlighting the importance of solidarity in combating terrorism, as both India and Israel shared similarities in their challenges pertaining to security and extremism.

Shoshani pointed out that such crises can lead to innovations, citing advancements in telecommunications and medical technology, reinforcing that military strength is essential for economic growth for both nations.

“You can’t have a strong economy with a weak army,” said the envoy, and reiterated how a strong military is essential for a stable economy.

Describing India as “Israel’s biggest friend in Asia”, admiring this country’s vibrant culture and significant contributions to global society, Shoshan underscored the need for continued collaboration between the two countries.

Shoshan was posted to Mumbai by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the deadly 26/11 (2008) terror attacks here, where Pakistani extremists had swooped on the Chabad House in Colaba and killed/injured several Jews.

Earlier, India-Jewish community member Aaron Solomon unveiled a session at the WHEF on collaboration opportunities between the two countries, reflecting on the unique relationships they enjoyed.

Solomon highlighted the historical presence of Jews in this country, how their forefathers arrived here on the Konkan (coastal Maharashtra) around 2,000 years ago.

He mentioned how there were over 50,000 Jews in India when he was a teenager. Today, barely 4,000 are left, but they have adapted and assimilated with the native Indian culture without ever encountering any anti-Semitism sentiments.