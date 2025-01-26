Israeli Fire Kills 1, Wounds 7 as Palestinians Remain Excluded from Northern Gaza Amid Ceasefires

Israeli gunfire kills one and injures seven as Palestinians are kept out of northern Gaza due to a dispute over a fragile ceasefire. Tensions rise as the ceasefire agreement faces challenges, delaying the return of displaced residents.

Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip): A Palestinian man was killed, and seven others were wounded by Israeli fire overnight, according to local health officials. The casualties occurred as Palestinians gathered in hopes of returning to the northern Gaza Strip under a fragile, week-old ceasefire aimed at winding down the ongoing conflict.

Ceasefire Challenges and Ceasefire Violation Dispute

Under the ceasefire agreement, Israel had planned to allow Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza via the Netzarim corridor. However, they delayed this move until Hamas released a hostage that was supposed to be freed as part of the agreement. The disagreement led to further tensions, with suspending access to the corridor, and the death and injuries of Palestinians in separate incidents over the weekend.

Violence and Ceasefire Violations

Late Saturday, a Palestinian man was shot, and two others were wounded. On Sunday, five more Palestinians, including a child, were injured in a separate shooting incident. These attacks have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the ceasefire and the safety of returning civilians.

Ongoing Negotiations and Hostage Disputes

The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, which mediated the ceasefire, have been working to resolve the dispute between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire, which aims to release hostages and secure a more stable peace, has seen both Hamas and Israel take actions, such as the release of prisoners of Both Sides. However, the hostage release process remains contentious, with Netanyahu refusing to open the Netzarim corridor until the remaining hostages, including Arbel Yehoud, are freed.

Impact of the War on Gaza and Hostage Situation

The ongoing war, which began with Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, 2023, has led to significant loss of life, including the deaths of around 47,000 Palestinians. The conflict continues to cause widespread displacement and destruction. Many of the returning Palestinians are finding their homes in ruins, adding to the devastation caused by the war.

As the ceasefire remains in effect until March, the second phase of negotiations, which will address the final release of hostages, is expected to be far more difficult, as Netanyahu insists on a complete cessation of hostilities before further hostages are freed.