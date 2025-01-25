Israeli Forces Begin Pulling Out from Central Lebanon, but Full Exit May Be Delayed

Lebanon: Israeli forces have started withdrawing from central Lebanon, but Prime Minister Netanyahu suggests that the full exit may be delayed beyond the ceasefire deadline, as tensions rise with Hezbollah and the Lebanese government.

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that Israel may not fully withdraw its forces from Lebanon by the deadline set in the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The deal, which was brokered in November, requires Israel to complete its withdrawal by Sunday, but Netanyahu’s statement indicates a possible extension of the withdrawal process beyond the 60-day timeframe.

Under the ceasefire terms, Hezbollah militants are required to retreat north of the Litani River, while the Lebanese Armed Forces, alongside UN peacekeepers, are to patrol a buffer zone in southern Lebanon. Netanyahu pointed out that the ceasefire “is based on the understanding that the withdrawal process could possibly continue beyond the 60 days,” adding that the Lebanese government has not yet “fully enforced” the agreement, which likely refers to the deployment of Lebanese troops.

US Pushes for Temporary Ceasefire Extension

In recent discussions, Israeli officials have been in talks with the United States, which helped broker the agreement along with France. The Trump administration is advocating for a “short, temporary ceasefire extension” to ensure the security of Israeli citizens and to support the newly formed Lebanese government under President Michel Aoun.

National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said that President Trump is committed to ensuring the safe return of Israeli citizens to northern Israel while working to prevent Hezbollah from threatening the Lebanese people or their neighbors.

Hughes also noted that the U.S. is pleased with the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) progress in withdrawing from central regions of Lebanon.

Lebanon and Hezbollah’s Response

There was no immediate response from either the Lebanese government or Hezbollah regarding Netanyahu’s statement. The Lebanese government has indicated that it cannot deploy its forces into the areas until Israeli troops have fully withdrawn. Hezbollah, for its part, has warned that it could resume fighting if Israel does not withdraw from Lebanon according to the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Escalation of Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah intensified after Hezbollah launched rockets, missiles, and drones into northern Israel following the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which marked the beginning of the war in Gaza. Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas and Iran, stated that its actions were in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Over the course of the war, Israel launched extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, killing more than 4,000 people, including many civilians, and displacing over 1 million Lebanese. The conflict also forced around 60,000 people in northern Israel to flee their homes and led to the deaths of 76 people in Israel, including 31 soldiers. Almost 50 Israeli soldiers died during ground operations in Lebanon.