Israeli Hi-Tech Industry Faces Capital Shortage Amid Ongoing Conflict, Survey Finds

Tel Aviv: A recent survey conducted by the Israel Innovation Authority reveals that 80% of Israeli hi-tech companies are facing a significant capital shortage and will need to raise additional funds within the next six months. The survey sheds light on how the ongoing conflict has severely impacted the sector, with many companies struggling to adapt to the challenges brought on by the war.

Capital Shortage and Financial Strain

According to the survey, nearly 50% of the companies reported that their funds would be depleted within six months unless they secure new capital. The survey highlighted that 43% of companies consider fundraising their top challenge at the moment. With financial resources running low, the companies are under significant pressure to raise funds or risk business disruptions.

Operational Disruptions and Layoffs

The survey also noted that 30% of hi-tech companies are facing operational delays due to prolonged military reserve duty, particularly among key personnel. Furthermore, 74% of companies reported that flight cancellations have hindered their ability to conduct business internationally, with many executives unable to travel for crucial meetings and deals. To cope with these challenges, nearly half of the companies have implemented cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and streamlining operations.

Adapting to the New Reality

Despite the difficulties, the survey indicates that many Israeli hi-tech companies are showing resilience. About 62% of the companies admitted that the ongoing security situation has caused them to miss their development and sales targets. However, despite these setbacks, 70% of respondents are optimistic about future sales growth, and nearly half anticipate expanding their workforce both domestically and abroad in the coming months.

Cautious Optimism for the Future

While the Israeli hi-tech sector is undoubtedly facing numerous challenges, the survey suggests that there is cautious optimism about the future. 38% of respondents expressed optimism about the success of the industry in the coming year, despite the ongoing capital shortage and workforce disruptions caused by the war.