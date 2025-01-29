Israeli PM Netanyahu to Visit US for Discussions on Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington next week to meet with US President Donald Trump, as confirmed by a statement from Netanyahu’s office. The meeting, scheduled for February 4, is expected to focus on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Gaza Ceasefire and Upcoming Discussions

The ceasefire, which began on January 19, entered its first phase, lasting for six weeks. As the ceasefire enters its second phase, talks will address critical issues such as the release of remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza and further withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region.

Despite the ceasefire, Netanyahu faces pressure from key members of his far-right coalition government to resume fighting in Gaza. The US has reportedly prepared an incentive package to encourage Netanyahu to proceed with the next phase of the deal.

US Incentives for Ceasefire Deal

The White House’s incentive package is said to include sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged “crimes against humanity and war crimes” linked to the Gaza conflict.

Hostage Releases and Ongoing Negotiations

As part of the ceasefire terms, Hamas is set to release six Israeli hostages this week. In return, Israel will allow Palestinians in Gaza to return to their homes in northern Gaza. Netanyahu’s office confirmed that after intensive negotiations, Hamas will carry out an additional hostages release on Thursday.

The discussions in Washington next week are crucial in determining the future of the Gaza ceasefire and the broader Middle East peace process.