Israeli strike on school kills 22 people, Gaza Health Ministry says

Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip): Israeli fire killed 22 people in a strike on a school in the north of the enclave, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The strike on the school in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City injured another 30, the statement said.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army said it struck a Hamas “command and control centre, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served” as a school.



The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an Oct 7 attack on southern Israel. They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between fighters and civilians.



Also Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry said five of its workers were killed and five others injured by Israeli fire that struck the ministry’s warehouses in the southern Musbah area.



Tensions soared in the region on Friday after an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb in Lebanon killed 31 people, including civilians and Ibrahim Akil, who was in charge of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force.

Also killed was Ahmed Wahbi, another senior commander in the group’s military wing.



The strike came hours after Hezbollah launched one of its most intense bombardments of northern Israel in nearly a year of fighting. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted most of the rockets.