Israelis Fleeing the Country Amid Escalating Conflict

Tel Aviv: Amid rising tensions and ongoing conflict, a significant number of Israelis have been leaving the country. According to data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, over 40,000 Israelis have emigrated in the first seven months of 2024 alone.

Television Channel 13, citing the Bureau’s report, highlighted a sharp increase in emigration this year. The department referred to this trend as “negative migration,” noting that between January and July 2024, more than 40,000 Israelis left the country for foreign destinations.

In comparison, the year 2023 saw approximately 55,300 Israelis emigrating, while 27,000 people immigrated to Israel during the same period. The previous year, 2022, recorded the departure of around 38,000 Israelis, with 23,000 moving to the country.

In 2021, the figures showed 31,000 Israelis leaving, while 29,000 new arrivals were recorded.

This growing exodus is seen as a response to the increasing instability in the region, with many Israelis seeking safety and stability abroad amidst the ongoing conflict.