Israel’s Bold Move: 735 Palestinian Prisoners to Be Freed in Groundbreaking Ceasefire Agreement

Jerusalem: On Saturday, the Israeli Ministry of Justice released a list of 735 Palestinian prisoners set to be freed as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal with Hamas. This significant development is part of a 42-day process, which will see the gradual release of prisoners and 1,167 detained residents from Gaza. In return, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza.

Notable Prisoners on the List

The list includes several high-profile prisoners convicted of major crimes. Among those set for release are Ahmed Barghouti, sentenced to 13 life terms for the murder of 12 Israelis, and Majdi Zaatari, who received 23 life terms plus 50 years for his involvement in a 2003 Jerusalem suicide bombing that killed 23 people. Other notable names include senior Hamas members such as Salim Hajja, convicted for his role in a 2001 suicide attack in Haifa, and Mohammed Naifa, a senior militant sentenced to 13 life terms for the murders of 13 Israelis.

Also included on the list is Zakaria Zubeidi, a commander in Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Jenin, West Bank.

Israeli citizens, including victims’ families, will have the opportunity to petition the High Court of Justice to challenge the release of specific prisoners.

Ceasefire Agreement and Hostage Exchange

Earlier on Saturday, Israel’s government approved the ceasefire deal aimed at securing the release of hostages held in Gaza. The agreement was supported by 24 ministers and opposed by eight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that three Israeli women and 95 Palestinian prisoners would be released on Sunday as part of the deal’s first phase.

Netanyahu also mentioned that US President-elect Donald Trump had assured Israel of continued support, including the potential halting of arms supplies if the ceasefire agreement is violated. This support would allow Israel to resume fighting in Gaza should the terms of the deal be breached.

Phases of the Ceasefire Deal

The first phase of the deal involves Hamas releasing 33 Israeli hostages and 95 Palestinian prisoners, with further discussions scheduled for the release of additional hostages and prisoners in the second phase.