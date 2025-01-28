ISRO Prepares for 100th Launch of GSLV Rocket on January 29

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for a historic milestone with the 100th launch of its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) on January 29.

The GSLV F15 rocket will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 6:23 am, carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite.

GSLV F15: A Historic Launch

This launch will mark the 100th launch to take off from the renowned Sriharikota spaceport. The journey began with the Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) on August 10, 1979, which was the first significant rocket to lift off from the site.

In a statement shared via social media platform X, ISRO said, “Standing tall and ready for the skies! Here’s the mighty GSLV-F15 all set to launch the NVS-02 satellite.”

GSLV-F15: A Critical Flight for India’s Space Program

The GSLV-F15 mission is the 17th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and the 11th mission featuring an indigenous cryo stage. Notably, this will be the 8th operational flight of the GSLV rocket using an indigenous cryogenic stage, marking an important achievement in India’s space technology development.

NVS-02 Satellite: Part of India’s NavIC System

The GSLV F15 will carry the NVS-02 satellite, which is part of India’s second-generation Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. The NavIC system is designed to provide precise Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services to users in India and surrounding regions up to 1500 km beyond Indian borders.

Key Features of NVS-02 Satellite

The NVS-02 satellite, weighing 2,250 kg, features several new enhancements. It includes support for the L1 frequency band, which will improve the satellite’s performance and reliability. The satellite will be positioned at 111.75 degrees East, replacing the IRNSS-1E satellite.

According to ISRO, the NVS-02 satellite features a standard I-2K bus platform and has power handling capability of around 3 kW. Its navigation payload will operate in L1, L5, and S bands, and the ranging payload will operate in C-band.

Improved Services with NavIC

NavIC provides two types of services: Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). The SPS offers position accuracy better than 20 meters and timing accuracy better than 40 nanoseconds within the service area.

The successful launch of the NVS-02 satellite will further enhance the capabilities of India’s navigation system, providing more reliable and accurate services to the region.