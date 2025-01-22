IT Department Continues Searches in Tollywood for Second Day

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department has extended its searches at the properties of prominent filmmaker and Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TSFDC) Chairman Dil Raju, along with Mythri Movie Makers and Mango Media, in Hyderabad for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Ongoing Searches at Multiple Locations

The searches, which commenced on Tuesday morning, continued at various locations, including Dil Raju’s residence in Ujas Villas, Jubilee Hills, his office, and properties belonging to his relatives. Multiple teams of IT officials have been examining financial transactions from the production houses involved in some of the major recent big-budget films.

Focus on Financial Discrepancies

The ongoing searches are reportedly part of investigations into discrepancies between the companies’ reported revenues and the income tax paid. IT sleuths have been inspecting important documents, including balance sheets and income tax returns, while also checking bank lockers as part of the inquiry.

Dil Raju’s wife was taken to a bank on Tuesday, where the lockers were opened in her presence.

Recent Productions Under Scrutiny

Dil Raju, whose real name is V. Venkata Ramana, has recently produced films such as Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations. Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released on January 10, 2025, while Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which features Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, became one of the highest-grossing films of Dil Raju.

Searches at Family and Industry Figures’ Properties

The searches also targeted the properties of Dil Raju’s family members, including his daughter Hansita Reddy, producer Sireesh (co-owner of Sri Venkateswara Creations), and director Anil Ravipudi.

Mythri Movie Makers Also Under Scrutiny

In addition to Dil Raju’s properties, the IT Department also carried out searches at the premises of Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Pushpa 2. Searches were conducted at the homes of Mythri founders Naveen Yemeni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, CEO Cherry, and other key personnel associated with the major production company. Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, reportedly earned over Rs 1,500 crore after its release last month.

Dil Raju’s Statement on the IT Searches

Responding to the ongoing IT searches, Dil Raju stated that he was not the only one whose premises were raided, highlighting that the IT raids were being conducted across the entire film industry.