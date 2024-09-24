IT Department Cracks Down on Hyderabad Businesses, Raids Homes of News Channel Owner and Finance Executives

Hyderabad: Income Tax (IT) teams conducted surprise raids in several areas of Hyderabad, including Kukatpally, Madhapur, and Jubilee Hills, early on Tuesday morning.

One of the key locations targeted was Rainbow Vistara Apartments in Kukatpally, where IT officials searched the residence of a prominent Telugu news channel owner located in the I Block of the complex.

In addition, IT teams raided the headquarters of Star Finance Company in Basheerbagh. The homes of the company’s CEO and Managing Director were also searched as part of the operation.

A total of eight IT teams participated in the raids. During the course of the searches, several important documents were reportedly seized.