IT Minister Sridhar Babu to Address Police Job Candidates’ Concerns on GO No. 46 in Meeting with Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu assured candidates aspiring for police jobs that he would arrange a meeting with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on October 26 on GO No.46 to clarify their doubts relating to the GO.

Sridhar Babu made enquiries from the candidates about their concerns with regard to GO No.46. He then assured them that the government was ready to solve their problems, if any, sincerely.

He asked those having concerns over GO No.46 to attend the meeting with the Chief Secretary on October 26.

Sridhar Babu received 328 applications from the attendees, including party workers and leaders. Handicapped persons, VRAs, DSC candidates and others submitted their applications during the program.