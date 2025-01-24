IT Officials: Take Prominent Producer Dil Raju into Custody After Extended Raids

In a major breaking news development, renowned film producer Dil Raju has been taken into custody by Income Tax (IT) officials following extensive raids at his residence.

The IT department has been conducting thorough investigations over the past four days at Dil Raju’s residence, seizing critical documents and other materials linked to financial dealings.

Four-Day IT Raids at Dil Raju’s Residence

The raids, which began several days ago, continued for four consecutive days, where IT officials searched multiple areas of Dil Raju’s home. Authorities have reportedly seized important documents that are suspected to be related to undisclosed income and financial irregularities. The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into potential tax evasion.

Dil Raju Taken to SVC Office for Further Investigation

Following the raids, IT officials have taken Dil Raju to the office of his production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), located in the Sagar Society area. The investigation at the SVC office is currently underway, where officials are conducting further searches related to the company’s financial records.

IT Department Continues Investigation at SVC Office

The IT department has not disclosed any specific details about the documents seized or the nature of the allegations, but the ongoing investigation points toward a deep scrutiny of Dil Raju’s financial operations. The raids have attracted significant media attention, with the industry closely monitoring the situation.

High-Profile Case in Telugu Film Industry

Dil Raju, one of the most influential producers in the Telugu film industry, has been known for producing several successful films under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations. The development has shocked the film fraternity, as the producer is a highly respected figure in the industry.

What’s Next for Dil Raju?

As the IT department continues its probe, it remains to be seen what actions will be taken against Dil Raju and his production company. Industry sources suggest that the raids are part of a broader investigation into financial activities across the entertainment sector.

Stay tuned for more updates on this high-profile case as authorities continue their investigation into Dil Raju’s financial dealings.