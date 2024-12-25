‘It Was Planned,’ Varun Dhawan Clears the Air on Kiara Advani’s Viral Kiss and Alia Bhatt Belly Touch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently broke his silence on the controversy surrounding viral clips that sparked online debates about his conduct with female co-stars Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt.

The videos, which showed Varun kissing Kiara on the cheek during a photoshoot and touching Alia’s belly at a public event, led to fan speculation and allegations of inappropriate behavior.

In a candid response, Varun clarified that the moments were either planned or playful and not intended to cross any boundaries.

The Viral Kiss with Kiara Advani: A Planned Moment

The first video in question featured Varun and Kiara Advani during a photoshoot for a digital cover. In the clip, Varun leaned in to kiss Kiara on the cheek, which prompted a mixed reaction online. While some fans saw the moment as lighthearted, others criticized it as inappropriate.

Addressing the incident, Varun stated, “It was planned. Both Kiara and I posted that clip on our social media handles. The idea came from the team working on the digital cover. They wanted some movement and action in the shoot, and we coordinated that moment specifically for the content.”

Kiara’s reaction in the video, which appeared surprised to some, was also clarified by Varun as part of the planned sequence. “She’s an excellent actress and played her part perfectly. Everything was scripted for that moment,” he explained, reassuring fans that there was no breach of consent.

Playful Moments with Alia Bhatt: Misinterpreted Gestures

The second incident involved Varun touching Alia Bhatt’s belly during a promotional event. Fans and critics questioned whether the action was appropriate, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

Varun dismissed these concerns as overblown, describing the gesture as part of the camaraderie he shares with his co-stars. “I enjoy playful interactions, whether with male or female co-stars, as long as it’s in a positive, happy environment. It wasn’t anything inappropriate, just a fun moment that was misinterpreted,” he said.

Varun’s Playful Nature: A Look at His Dynamic with Co-Stars

Varun is known for his lighthearted and jovial personality on set and during promotional events. Reflecting on another playful interaction with Kiara Advani during the promotion of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, he recalled attempting to push her into a pool. The incident, which was unplanned, drew laughter from Kiara, who responded with a casual “Stop it, ya.”

“Unlike the kiss during the photoshoot, this wasn’t planned. I did it spontaneously because that’s just who I am—a playful person who enjoys creating fun moments,” Varun remarked.

The Importance of Consent and Positive Dynamics in Bollywood

Varun took the opportunity to highlight the significance of mutual consent and maintaining a respectful, positive environment on set. “I have fun with my male co-stars, too, but no one talks about that. The focus always shifts to interactions with women. It’s essential to understand that everything I do is in good faith, with mutual understanding and consent,” he emphasized.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan: Bollywood needs new voices, artists from across India

Varun Dhawan’s Latest Release: Baby John

Amid the controversy, Varun’s latest film, Baby John, has hit theatres on December 25, 2024. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, the action thriller features an ensemble cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.

The film showcases Varun in a high-octane role, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile performer in Bollywood.

Social Media Reactions and Public Support

The viral incidents and Varun’s subsequent clarifications have garnered mixed reactions online. While some fans appreciate his candidness and playful demeanor, others have called for greater sensitivity in interactions with co-stars. However, many in the industry have come forward to support Varun, citing his professionalism and friendly nature.