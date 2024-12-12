ITC Nimyle Launches Clean Equal Mission to Promote Equality and Responsibility in Household Chores

Hyderabad: ITC Nimyle, India’s trusted neem-based home hygiene brand, has launched the Clean Equal Mission, a thoughtful initiative aimed at fostering equality in household chores. Addressing the traditional norm of women bearing the primary responsibility for cleaning, the initiative seeks to inspire the next generation to embrace shared responsibility in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at home.

The Clean Equal Mission introduces a unique educational module designed for children. This module aims to instill cleaning as a shared responsibility, fostering a mindset of equality and independence. The program aspires to bring about a societal change where children grow up valuing equality alongside cleanliness and hygiene.

Research suggests that assigning household chores to children at an early age can have a profound impact on their personal growth. Engaging in tasks like cleaning promotes self-worth, empathy, and teamwork, while also encouraging independence—a vital skill for the future.

Launch Event Highlights

The initiative was officially launched in Hyderabad, graced by former World No. 1 in Women’s Doubles (Tennis), Ms. Sania Mirza. The event featured an engaging panel discussion with Ms. Mirza; Mr. Sanjay Srinivas, Vice President – Marketing, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited; Ms. Madhavi Chandra, Principal of Gitanjali Devshala and Director in the Gitanjali Group of Schools; and Ms. Kiranmai Choudary, an educator and parenting mentor trained under Glenn Doman at The Institutes for Achievement of Human Potential, Philadelphia, USA.

Ms. Choudary also conducted an interactive workshop for parents, focusing on how the Clean Equal Mission can empower families to instill equality and responsibility in their children.

Empowering Through Education

The Clean Equal Mission uses age-appropriate educational content to inspire children to embrace responsibility in a fun and relatable manner. By partnering with schools and parents, ITC Nimyle aims to help children internalize the importance of shared responsibilities and grow into individuals who value equality and teamwork.

Ms. Sania Mirza, endorsing the initiative, stated:

“I am honored to be a part of ITC Nimyle’s Clean Equal Mission. This initiative resonates deeply with my values and the importance of responsible parenting. It’s not just about cleaning; it’s about fostering a mindset of shared responsibility and equality from an early age. I commend ITC Nimyle for addressing this crucial conversation, which encourages parents, schools, and children to work together for a more equal and responsible future.”

Mr. Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, remarked:

“The Clean Equal Mission reflects ITC Nimyle’s commitment to drive positive change by instilling the values of equality and independence from a young age. Cleaning is one of the earliest household chores that fosters a sense of ownership and pride. This initiative aims to nurture values of teamwork, independence, and empowerment, helping children become responsible adults.”

Mission Scope and Outreach

Starting in Hyderabad, the Clean Equal Mission plans to reach over 1 lakh students in its first phase. Over the coming months, ITC Nimyle aims to expand the program to engage more than 8 lakh students across India.

About ITC Nimyle

ITC Nimyle is a neem-based, eco-friendly floor cleaner known for its 100% natural action and ability to eliminate 99.9% of germs. Certified as a “Green Product” by GreenPro and endorsed by the World Neem Organization, Nimyle is free of harmful chemicals like chlorine, sulphates, phosphates, and bleach. Its unique formulation ensures safe, chemical-free floors, making it ideal for homes with children and pets.

The Clean Equal Mission reinforces ITC Nimyle’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, combining hygiene with a message of equality to create a cleaner and fairer tomorrow.