Ivanka Trump’s Role in White House Post-Father’s Presidency

Washington: Ivanka Trump, the daughter of newly-elected U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed her plans after her father’s return to the presidency. According to foreign media reports, 43-year-old Ivanka spoke about supporting her father from the White House during a recent podcast.

Foreign outlets report that Ivanka is once again fully prepared to stand by her father, as she did before. During the podcast, she stated, “The U.S. presidency is the loneliest position in the world where you make crucial decisions every day.”

She added, “My goal is to stay in the White House as a daughter, to help keep my father’s focus, to spend time with him watching a movie or a sports match.”

Ivanka further expressed her optimism, saying, “These next four years will be great. My father and I are excited, and I feel a general enthusiasm across the country.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, after taking office on January 20, is preparing to issue nearly 100 executive orders. This was revealed by Republican Senator Mark Wayne Mullin during a media briefing, who stated that Trump plans to issue around 100 executive orders immediately upon assuming office.

According to reports, Trump discussed plans for immigration, energy, and other issues during a private meeting with Republican Senators in Washington. He aims to take swift executive actions on these matters.

American media reports state that Trump’s top priorities include tightening security along the U.S. border and implementing stricter immigration laws.