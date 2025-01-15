IWL 2024-25: Soumya’s Late Goal Secures East Bengal’s 1-0 Win Over Sribhumi FC

Kolkata: East Bengal Clinches Second Straight Victory

Kolkata: East Bengal claimed their second consecutive win in the IWL 2024-25 season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over city rivals Sribhumi FC at the East Bengal ground on Wednesday. Soumya Guguloth’s decisive goal in the 76th minute was enough to secure the win for the home team, while Sribhumi FC suffered their second straight defeat after a loss to Sethu FC in Chennai.

East Bengal’s Early Dominance and Missed Chances

East Bengal, eager to bounce back after a subdued opening match, started the game with a flurry of attacking moves. They created several chances but struggled with finishing. The first opportunity came in the 4th minute when Soumya Guguloth volleyed a loose ball inside the box, only for a Sribhumi defender to block the shot away from goal.

The attacks continued as East Bengal tried to break the deadlock, but their efforts were thwarted by resilient defending from Sribhumi. In the 14th minute, East Bengal had their clearest opportunity when a long ball found Resty Nanziri on a brilliant run toward goal. However, Sribhumi’s goalkeeper Monalisha Devi rushed out to intercept, only to be beaten by Nanziri. Despite the empty net, Nanziri shot wide.

Four minutes later, Guguloth delivered a perfect low cross from the right wing, inches away from Nanziri’s foot, but once again, the chance went begging.

Also Read: US President Joe Biden Releases Farewell Letter as Trump Inauguration Approaches

Sribhumi FC’s Defensive Stalwart and Missed Opportunities

Sribhumi’s goalkeeper, Monalisha Devi, redeemed herself with a smart save after Elshaddai Acheampong latched onto a headed through ball and attempted a shot on goal. The first half ended with Sribhumi relieved as East Bengal struggled to capitalize on their chances.

In the second half, East Bengal’s wingers continued to deliver dangerous crosses into the box, but the finishing remained elusive. Sribhumi began to find their rhythm in the final 20 minutes and created a few chances of their own.

In the 72nd minute, Sribhumi had a great opportunity when Rimpa Haldar was played through on goal. She cut into the box and had a clear chance to shoot but failed to generate enough power to trouble East Bengal’s goalkeeper, Panthoi Chanu.

Soumya Guguloth Clinches the Win for East Bengal

East Bengal made Sribhumi pay for that missed chance just four minutes later. From a corner kick, the ball bounced around on the left edge of the box, and Nanziri’s blocked cross fell to Sulanjana Raul. Raul’s low cross found an unmarked Soumya at the far post, and she made no mistake, smashing the ball into the net to give East Bengal a 1-0 lead.

The hosts held on comfortably for the remainder of the game, securing their second consecutive victory in the IWL 2024-25.