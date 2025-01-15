US President Joe Biden Releases Farewell Letter as Trump Inauguration Approaches

US President Joe Biden reflects on his time in office and shares a heartfelt farewell letter, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his upcoming inauguration. Read more on Biden’s legacy and final message to the American people.

Washington D.C: As US President Joe Biden prepares to exit the White House, he shared a heartfelt farewell letter, calling his tenure in politics “the privilege of my life” just days before US President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office.

In his message, Biden acknowledged the unprecedented challenges his administration faced during his four years in office. “Four years ago, we stood in a winter of peril and a winter of possibilities,” Biden wrote. He reflected on the nation’s struggles, including the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and what he described as the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War. Despite these trials, he emphasized that Americans united and emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure.

A Nation United by the American Idea

Biden reiterated his reason for running for president in 2020: a belief that the “soul of America” was at stake. “The very nature of who we are was at stake. And that’s still the case,” Biden stated. He described America as an idea that transcends borders and nations, founded on the principle that “all men are created equal.” While acknowledging that America has never fully lived up to its ideals, Biden expressed his faith that the American people will continue to uphold them moving forward.

Reflecting on a Lifetime of Service

In his farewell message, Biden shared his personal journey from humble beginnings to the Oval Office, emphasizing his 50 years of service to the nation. “It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years,” he said, reflecting on his upbringing in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware. “Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States.”

Biden expressed deep gratitude for the love and support he received from the American people during his presidency. “I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people.”

Since Kamala and I took office, our nation has become stronger at home and in the world.



America today is more capable and prepared than we have been for a long time.



While competitors are facing stiff headwinds, we have the wind at our back.



This is what we're handing over. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 13, 2025

Call for Unity and Hope for the Future

In his concluding remarks, Biden called on the American people to maintain faith in their country’s ideals. “History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands,” he said. “We are the United States of America, and there is simply nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together.”

Biden, along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and other former US presidents and their spouses, is expected to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20. This marks the official end of Biden’s presidency, which has been marked by significant challenges and a focus on unity in the wake of national turmoil.

Tensions Surrounding the Transition

Though Biden has attempted to maintain a dignified farewell, the transition process has not been without tension. Earlier this month, Trump criticized Biden’s efforts to make the transition process difficult, accusing him of “Lawfare” and making the transition costly. In a post on Truth Social, Trump vowed to quickly undo what he called the “Green New Scam” and other “money-wasting Hoaxes” initiated by Biden’s administration.

As the nation moves forward, the transition of power continues to be a focal point for both sides of the political aisle. While the inauguration draws near, the political discourse surrounding the peaceful transfer of power and the future of the country remains charged.