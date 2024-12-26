J.P. Nadda’s Two-Day Visit to Jaipur Amid Speculation on Organizational Reshuffle in Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur: BJP National President J.P. Nadda is set to embark on a two-day visit to Jaipur starting today (Thursday), with speculation rife about a possible organizational reshuffle within the Rajasthan unit of the party.

This marks Nadda’s first visit to the state following the formation of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government. His last visit to Jaipur was during the intense campaign for the state assembly elections.

During his visit, Nadda is expected to address key issues concerning the party’s organizational structure, with party insiders hinting at potential reshuffles as the BJP navigates its leadership dynamics in Rajasthan.

J.P. Nadda’s Schedule in Jaipur: Key Meetings and Public Engagements

Nadda is scheduled to arrive at Jaipur airport tonight and head directly to a hotel for an overnight stay. On Friday afternoon, he will hold an important meeting with senior BJP leaders at the party’s state headquarters in the city.

Attendees of this crucial meeting are expected to include Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, and several cabinet ministers.

Sources close to the party suggest that the meeting could result in significant decisions, potentially reshaping the BJP’s organizational setup in Rajasthan. The state unit of the BJP has been under scrutiny as the party prepares for the upcoming challenges in the political landscape.

Speculation Around Cabinet Expansion in Rajasthan

Amid Nadda’s visit, there has been increasing speculation about a possible cabinet expansion in Rajasthan. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s frequent visits to Delhi and her meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have fueled these rumors.

Raje’s recent engagement with senior BJP leaders in the national capital, followed by her return to Jaipur, has only added to the buzz surrounding the reshuffling of the party’s leadership in the state.

However, while rumors of cabinet expansion persist, party insiders have suggested that the primary focus at the moment is on organizational restructuring rather than any immediate changes in the state cabinet. Currently, the BJP government in Rajasthan, which completed its first year in office this month, has 24 ministers, with six ministerial positions still available under the constitutional cap of 15 percent of the 200-member assembly.

Despite the buzz, senior BJP leaders have confirmed to IANS that there are no immediate plans for a cabinet expansion, and attention will be directed toward organizational changes first.

The emphasis appears to be on reinforcing the party’s internal structure ahead of the upcoming elections and maintaining its momentum in the state.

Strong Bypoll Performance Energizes Party Discussions

One of the key factors fueling the discussions on reshuffling is the BJP’s strong performance in the recent by-elections. In the November 2024 bypolls, the BJP secured five out of the seven contested seats, further boosting the party’s confidence and adding energy to internal discussions about leadership changes and organizational tweaks.

This solid bypoll performance has encouraged BJP leaders to think about strategic adjustments within the party to further strengthen its position in Rajasthan.

While speculation continues about potential leadership shifts, the party’s leadership remains focused on streamlining its organizational framework to ensure success in future elections.

Nadda’s Public Engagements During the Visit

Apart from the internal party meetings, Nadda will also engage in two significant government programs during his visit.

These include events related to Patta distribution and healthcare initiatives, which are scheduled to take place at the collectorate and in Durgapura, Jaipur. Nadda’s participation in these programs highlights the BJP’s commitment to implementing key welfare schemes and strengthening its public outreach.