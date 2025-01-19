Jadeja Joins Saurashtra Practice Session Ahead of Ranji Trophy Match Against Delhi

New Delhi: Veteran left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined Saurashtra’s practice session in Rajkot, fueling speculation that he could play in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. Jadeja, who was recently picked in India’s squad for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy, trained with the team on Sunday morning.

Jadeja’s Recent Domestic Appearance and India Tour

Jadeja’s last Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra was in January 2023, after recovering from a knee injury, where he picked up eight wickets against Tamil Nadu. He also featured in three of the five Tests during India’s tour of Australia, which saw India losing the series 3-1.

Impact of BCCI’s Domestic Cricket Participation Policy

Following this tour, the BCCI introduced a policy mandating participation in domestic cricket for players, with non-compliance potentially affecting their international selection and central contract renewals.

Upcoming Ranji Trophy Match

Saurashtra, currently ranked fifth in the Elite Group D points table with 11 points, will resume their Ranji Trophy campaign on January 23, facing fourth-ranked Delhi, who have 14 points.

Other Big Names Set to Play in the Second Leg of Ranji Trophy

Apart from Jadeja, several of his India teammates not selected for the T20I series against England are expected to feature in the second leg of the Ranji Trophy. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will play for Delhi, while India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, along with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, will represent Mumbai in their match against Jammu & Kashmir at the MCA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill is also expected to play for Punjab in their match against Karnataka, who might be without KL Rahul due to an elbow niggle. Virat Kohli, however, will not be part of Delhi’s squad due to a neck sprain.