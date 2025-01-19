Sudan’s Omdurman Faces Drinking Water Crisis After Dam Attack

Khartoum: Omdurman city, located north of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, has been grappling with a severe drinking water crisis for five days. The crisis stems from a paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone attack on the Merowe Dam in Northern State, local authorities reported.

Cause of the Water Crisis

The Khartoum State government attributed the crisis to a complete interruption of electricity supply caused by the RSF’s attack. The Merowe Dam, situated approximately 350 km north of Khartoum, is one of Africa’s largest hydropower projects.

“Due to the complete interruption of electricity supply, a water crisis occurred as the Nile stations and wells went out of service,” said the state government in a statement on Saturday.

Efforts to Address the Crisis

Authorities are implementing urgent solutions to mitigate the drinking water crisis:

Ahmed Osman Hamza, Governor of Khartoum State, inspected wells in the western districts of Al-Thawra neighborhood, assessing operations with generator-powered systems. Alternative Supplies: Authorities were instructed to utilize reserves from the Al-Manara water station to supply citizens with water.

Authorities were instructed to utilize reserves from the to supply citizens with water. Restoration Work: Engineers from the Khartoum State Water Corporation are implementing emergency measures to restore the water supply network, activating 15 wells in various neighborhoods.

Impact on Omdurman

Omdurman, Sudan’s second-largest city, has experienced a surge in population as it became a refuge for thousands of displaced individuals seeking safety amidst ongoing conflict. The severe water shortage has forced residents to queue for hours at old wells or rely on water trucks.

Context of the Conflict

Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, resulting in:

Casualties: At least 29,683 lives lost.

At least 29,683 lives lost. Displacement: Nearly 15 million people displaced internally and externally.

The ongoing violence has exacerbated infrastructure damage and humanitarian challenges across the country.