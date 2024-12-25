Jaffar Hussain Brings Christmas Cheer with ₹5 Lakh Donation to Yakutpura Churches

On the occasion of Christmas, AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj made a generous donation of ₹5,00,000 to five different churches in his constituency. Each church received ₹1,00,000 as part of this charitable contribution.

The cheques were issued by the government on behalf of Jaffar Hussain Meraj as a part of his representation as the MLA of Yakutpura. The donation aims to support the local Christian community and strengthen interfaith harmony in the region.

The event was attended by Santosh Nagar Corporator Muzffar, Kurmaguda Co-Corporator Shafath Ali, and other key members of the Majlis party. The initiative reflects AIMIM’s commitment to community welfare and promoting unity among diverse religious groups in the constituency.