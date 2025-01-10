EAM Jaishankar Highlights Gender Equality and Women’s Development in India’s Foreign Policy at PBD Meet

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar delivered a powerful message on gender equality and women’s development during the fourth plenary session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Odisha.

The session, titled ‘Diaspora Divas: Celebrating Women’s Leadership and Influence – Nari Shakti’, focused on the achievements of women leaders worldwide while addressing the systemic challenges that impede progress.

Gender Equality and Women’s Development: Core to India’s Foreign Policy

Jaishankar’s address underscored the integral role of gender equality and women’s development in shaping India’s foreign policy and international relations. He highlighted that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, gender issues have gained substantial prominence in India’s diplomatic and international activities.

“Some of you might be wondering why I am on this panel. I want to emphasize that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, many issues related to gender equality and women’s development have become integral to our international activities and foreign policy,” Jaishankar said. He further pointed to India’s advocacy for women-led development during its G20 presidency as a significant achievement in this area.

Women-Led Development and Global Advocacy

During India’s G20 presidency, the country strongly championed the concept of women-led development, successfully integrating it into the G20 framework. Jaishankar highlighted how India pushed this agenda forward during the Summit of the Future, positioning the country as a global advocate for women’s rights and equality.

The session celebrated women’s leadership in various fields, acknowledging the global contributions of women while exploring the challenges they face at systemic and societal levels. Jaishankar also emphasized the importance of global collaboration to address these barriers.

The Societal Roots of Gender Inequality

Jaishankar acknowledged that progress cannot be fully achieved without addressing deep-rooted societal issues, particularly those affecting women. He explained that the true meaning of development goes beyond visible and surface-level challenges and requires confronting deeply ingrained societal norms.

“We are addressing not challenges which are obvious and simple but things which are very deeply ingrained in society and therefore that much harder really to overcome,” Jaishankar stated. He stressed that issues such as discrimination often begin at the family level, where access to nutrition, health, and education is not always equitable.

Discrimination from Birth: Impact on Women’s Development

Jaishankar pointed out that gender discrimination often starts at birth, with girls facing unequal access to essential resources within the family, including food, healthcare, and education. “It starts at birth, you know, nutrition, health, education. It becomes an issue of who has, in a way, a claim on the resources of the family, and that is where the deepest discrimination is practiced,” he explained.

This deeply ingrained bias is not only seen in family dynamics but also extends to the workplace, influencing opportunities and professional growth for women. Jaishankar emphasized how this societal discrimination spills over into various aspects of life, including employment and career advancement, creating barriers for women to achieve their full potential.

The Vision of Viksit Bharat: Human-Centered Progress

Jaishankar linked these gender issues to India’s broader vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat (developed India). He argued that traditional measures of development such as GDP growth, infrastructure expansion, and urbanization are insufficient unless they address the human side of progress.

“When we think of progress, of modernity, of a march towards Viksit Bharat, one metric of measuring it is GDP, how many roads have you built? How many metros? How many cities? How many airports? Yes, that is certainly a way of measurement, but that is superficial until we address the human side of that progress,” Jaishankar asserted, emphasizing the importance of human development as a core factor in true national progress.

The Role of Role Models and Inspirational Figures

The Minister called for the creation of role models and inspirational figures to drive societal change. He emphasized that societal transformation requires figures who inspire others to overcome systemic challenges and inequalities. Jaishankar also noted that India is undergoing significant changes in this regard, with growing representation of women in leadership roles.

“To my mind, today, these are some of the powerful changes which are happening in India. But like any change, as I said, they require role models, they require inspirations, they require the bus,” he concluded, reflecting on the importance of leadership in sparking broader societal transformation.

Celebrating Women’s Leadership in India’s Progress

The session at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas reiterated the significant role of women leaders in shaping India’s future. It highlighted the need for collective efforts to ensure equitable opportunities for all, regardless of gender. As India marches towards becoming a developed nation, the discussion on gender equality and women’s empowerment remains at the forefront of the country’s development strategy.

Jaishankar’s address reinforced the idea that true progress is not only about economic development but also about fostering an environment where gender equality and the empowerment of women are central to India’s national vision.