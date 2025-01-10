President Murmu to Confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards at PBD Convention in Odisha

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards (PBSA) today during the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The awards celebrate the achievements of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and organizations run by them, recognizing their contributions to various fields worldwide.

Highlights of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025

A total of 27 individuals and organizations from countries including the United States, Fiji, Guyana, Mauritius, Moldova, Myanmar, Russia, and Saudi Arabia will be honored. Prominent awardees include:

Baroness Usha Kumari Prashar (UK): Recognized for her contributions in politics.

Dr. Sharmila Ford (US): Honored for her dedication to community service.

Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed (Saudi Arabia): Celebrated for his advancements in medical science.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced the list of awardees on January 3, 2025. These awards highlight exceptional contributions in areas such as education, science and innovation, trade and industry, arts and culture, social work, public service, and philanthropy.

President’s Role in the Event

President Murmu, who arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, was warmly received by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and other dignitaries at the Bhubaneswar Airport. She will also deliver the closing remarks at the convention, which commenced on January 8.

Significance of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD)

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated annually on January 9 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India from South Africa in 1915. The event serves as a platform to connect the Indian diaspora with their roots and encourages their active participation in India’s development.

18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention: A Grand Event

The three-day convention, hosted in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has witnessed significant participation, with around 5,000 delegates from across the globe. Highlights of the convention include:

Day 1: Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The event began with the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Young delegates participated in discussions focusing on the role of youth in shaping India’s future.

Day 2: Prime Minister Modi’s Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the convention at Janata Maidan, emphasizing the Indian diaspora’s role in achieving India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. During his address, PM Modi highlighted:

The importance of peace, stating, “The future is not in ‘buddha’ (war) but in Buddha (peace).”

The diaspora’s contributions to India’s global image and economic growth.

He also remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train designed to showcase India’s cultural, historical, and religious heritage to the diaspora. This three-week journey will visit iconic destinations across India.

Day 3: Cultural and Exhibition Highlights

The convention also featured four exhibitions inaugurated by PM Modi:

Vishwaroop Ram: Showcasing the global legacy of the Ramayana. Diaspora’s Contribution to Technology: Celebrating innovations by the Indian diaspora. Bharat Bharatiya: Swadesh Pardes: Documenting the migration of people from Gujarat to Oman. Heritage and Culture of Odisha: Highlighting Odisha’s rich history and traditions.

Awards Ceremony and Closing Session

The awards ceremony will mark the conclusion of the convention. President Murmu’s speech will reflect on the significant role of NRIs and PIOs in India’s progress and their continued contributions to global society.

Key Messages from the Event

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards recognize the unparalleled contributions of the Indian diaspora.

PBD serves as a bridge between India and its global community, fostering stronger ties and shared goals.

With initiatives like the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, India is actively engaging its diaspora in preserving and promoting its cultural heritage.

Stay tuned for updates on the award winners and highlights from President Murmu’s valedictory address