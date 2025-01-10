Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR: Flights, Trains Delayed Amid Severe Air Quality

New Delhi: Dense fog blanketed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Friday morning, significantly reducing visibility and causing widespread disruption in flight and train operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “moderate to very dense fog” warning for several parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Flight and Train Operations Severely Affected

Visibility in many areas dropped to zero, leading to cancellations and delays across multiple modes of transportation. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reported that flight departures were severely impacted, with delays averaging 41 minutes, according to aviation tracker FlightRadar24. However, flights equipped with CAT III systems were able to operate, providing some relief to travelers.

Train operations also faced massive disruptions, with hundreds of trains either delayed or canceled. Travelers are advised to check updated schedules and make necessary arrangements.

Air Quality Reaches ‘Severe’ Levels

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) worsened to 408 around 6 a.m., falling into the “severe” category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI, a key indicator of air quality, ranges as follows:

Good (0-50)

Satisfactory (51-100)

Moderate (101-200)

Poor (201-300)

Very Poor (301-400)

Severe (401-500)

The 24-hour average AQI also reflected a sharp increase, rising from 297 (“very poor”) on Wednesday to 357 on Thursday, and ultimately breaching 400 on Friday morning. These alarming levels are attributed to unfavorable meteorological conditions, including stagnant winds and low temperatures.

The IMD recorded Delhi’s minimum temperature at 9.6°C, with maximum temperatures expected to hover between 6°C and 20°C throughout the day. Dense fog is forecasted to persist over the next few days, potentially exacerbating air pollution and further disrupting daily life.

Stage 3 GRAP Curbs Reimposed to Combat Pollution

Amid the deteriorating air quality, the Centre’s panel on Delhi-NCR’s air pollution reinstated Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday. This move follows a marked rise in pollution levels and aims to curb further environmental degradation.

What Stage 3 GRAP Restrictions Entail:

Construction and Demolition Work: Ban on non-essential activities. Educational Institutions: Classes up to Grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid learning modes, allowing parents and students the option of online education. Vehicle Restrictions: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) are restricted in Delhi and NCR districts.

Essential and disability-access vehicles are exempt from these restrictions. Goods Vehicle Ban: Non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards are prohibited.

Impact on Public Health and Daily Life

The deteriorating air quality, combined with dense fog, poses severe health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and use N95 masks when stepping out.

Also Read | Delhi Records Sharp Drop in Temperature: 6.4°C Amid Cold Waves

IMD and Government Recommendations

The IMD urges citizens to monitor weather updates and plan their commutes accordingly. The Commission for Air Quality Management continues to monitor the situation, ensuring compliance with GRAP protocols to prevent further worsening of air quality.

Key Takeaways:

Dense fog has severely disrupted flight and train operations in Delhi-NCR.

AQI levels reached 408, marking “severe” air pollution.

GRAP Stage 3 restrictions are in effect, imposing curbs on vehicles, construction, and other activities.

Residents should prioritize health precautions and avoid prolonged exposure to outdoor air.

Stay updated on weather and pollution levels through trusted sources and plan your activities accordingly.