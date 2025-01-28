Jaishankar Highlights India’s Strategic Ties with the Middle East at Raisina Middle East Forum

Abu Dhabi: Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday emphasized the growing significance of India’s relationship with the Middle East, describing the region as a “crucial passage” to the world beyond. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Raisina Middle East Forum in Abu Dhabi, Jaishankar outlined the impressive expansion of India-Middle East relations over the past decade, which has been fueled by strong trade ties, connectivity, and people-to-people links.

India’s Growing Presence in the Gulf and Middle East

Jaishankar underlined that India views the Middle East, which it refers to as West Asia, as a key element of its strategic interests. Highlighting the significance of the Gulf region, the minister noted that India’s annual trade with the Gulf nations ranges between USD 160 billion to USD 180 billion. He also pointed out that more than 9 million Indians live and work in the Gulf, contributing to the region’s economic growth.

“The Gulf serves not only as a crucial partner in trade but also as a gateway to the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) and the Mediterranean,” Jaishankar said. He added that India’s trade with the Mediterranean region alone is valued at approximately USD 80 billion, with a growing Indian diaspora of nearly half a million people.

Key Infrastructure and Projects in the Region

Jaishankar further highlighted India’s expanding footprint in the Middle East through major infrastructure projects. These include developments in airports, ports, railways, green hydrogen, steel, and submarine cables. These projects aim to strengthen India’s strategic influence in the region while promoting economic growth and stability.

Promoting Plurilateral Cooperation and Connectivity

The minister also stressed the importance of plurilateral cooperation in areas like connectivity and maritime security. According to Jaishankar, there is a growing need for collaborative efforts to enhance connectivity between regions and to fill gaps in global maritime security frameworks.

He noted, “Perhaps there is no domain that has a stronger case for such plurilateral cooperation than that of connectivity,” emphasizing how key infrastructure and trade routes interlink India with regions across Africa, Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Deepening India’s Engagement with the Middle East

Concluding his address, Jaishankar described the Middle East as India’s extended neighborhood and affirmed that New Delhi aims to deepen its engagement with the region. He further highlighted the growing importance of India-UAE relations, underscoring the special partnership between the two nations.

On the same day, Jaishankar also met with Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, to discuss the ongoing and future progress of the India-UAE partnership.

