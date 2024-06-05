“Jaldi Kijiye” Nitish Kumar Urges PM Modi to Expedite Government Formation

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the formation of the new government following the NDA alliance’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The call for swift action came during a meeting of NDA alliance partners held in Delhi on Wednesday, a day after the election results were announced.

According to sources, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 292 Lok Sabha seats, with the BJP securing 240 seats, falling short of a majority on its own. Key allies such as the TDP, which won 16 seats in Andhra Pradesh, and the JDU, which won 12 seats in Bihar, are expected to play a significant role in the new government’s composition.

During the NDA meeting, attended by senior leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and JDU leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha, Nitish Kumar emphasized the urgency of forming the government. “Jaldi kijiye (act fast),” he told Prime Minister Modi, stressing that there should be no delay in the process.

The alliance partners are set to meet President Droupadi Murmu to stake their claim to form the government under Narendra Modi’s leadership. This move aims to ensure a smooth transition and continued governance.

Chandrababu Naidu, ahead of attending the NDA meeting, reiterated his commitment to the alliance, stating, “We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything, we will report to you.”

The NDA meeting also focused on analyzing the Lok Sabha poll results and discussing the details of the new government’s formation. The new administration is expected to have a different composition and character, with a greater share for the BJP’s allies, according to sources from the news agency PTI.

Narendra Modi is poised to form a government at the Centre for a third consecutive term, marking another significant chapter in India’s political history.

Stay tuned for further updates on the formation of the new government and related developments.