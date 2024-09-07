Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Calls for Strict Action Against Hate Crimes, Bulldozer Demolitions, and Hate Speeches

New Delhi: In a recent press conference at the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) headquarters, Vice President Prof. Salim Engineer and National Secretary Shafi Madni addressed pressing issues related to hate crimes, demolitions, and discriminatory practices.

Prof. Salim Engineer condemned the rise in hate crimes, emphasizing that certain forces are deliberately targeting Muslims to incite unrest. He criticized the apparent lack of action from law enforcement and political figures who seem to protect the perpetrators, leading to a climate of fearlessness among anti-social elements. “The government and law enforcement agencies must take immediate action against these anti-social elements and ensure that justice is served,” he stated.

On the issue of property demolitions, Prof. Engineer denounced the use of bulldozers to raze properties, particularly those belonging to religious minorities. This practice, termed “bulldozer justice,” has seen a disproportionate impact on Muslims, according to Prof. Engineer. He welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention, which has challenged these illegal demolitions and urged for nationwide guidelines to prevent such injustices. The Court has asserted that properties should not be demolished merely based on the owner’s alleged criminal activities.

Addressing recent controversial statements, Prof. Engineer highlighted the need for judicial intervention. He referred to recent inflammatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and provocative comments by ruling party officials in Maharashtra. These statements, he argued, are aimed at creating communal tensions and disturbing peace. Prof. Engineer called for the courts to take suo motu notice of these incidents and enforce necessary actions.

JIH National Secretary Shafi Madni expressed concern over the treatment of Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, who have been declared foreigners by the ‘Foreigner Tribunal’ and sent to detention centers. He criticized the tribunal’s decisions, alleging they target Muslims unfairly. Madni urged for the immediate release of those detained and an end to the tribunal’s practices, calling for a review of the NRC to prevent wrongful declarations of foreigners.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind expressed solidarity with the affected individuals and pledged legal and moral support. They called on civil society and the media to raise awareness about these issues and urged the government to safeguard the rights and dignity of all citizens.

The press release concluded with a call for government action to address these injustices and ensure equitable treatment for all.