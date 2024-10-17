Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Unveils the 350 Jawa 42 FJ in Telangana, Igniting Festive Spirit with Deliveries

Telangana: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, pioneers of the ‘Neo-Classic’ motorcycle segment in India, launched the much-anticipated 350 Jawa 42 FJ in Telangana.

This new addition to the Jawa “42 Life” lineup pays homage to the brand’s founder, František Janeček, and promises to deliver an exceptional riding experience with its blend of power, design, and cutting-edge technology.

The festive spirit in Telangana was further elevated as Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles commenced deliveries of the 42 FJ, handing over keys to excited customers across the state. The brand has made significant strides in Telangana with the launch of twelve dealerships, covering key locations such as Moosapet, Banjara Hills, and Malakpet. In addition, three Jawa Yezdi Cafés are set to open in Kothagudam, Gadwal, and Shadnagar, expanding the brand’s sales and service network.

“The 2024 Jawa 42 is a reflection of our design-led approach to motorcycle engineering. We’ve pushed the boundaries of price-performance, creating a perfect blend of style, precision, and power,” said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. “This latest addition, the 42 FJ, epitomizes our disruptive vision and spirit. As we celebrate the festive season, we are proud to bring a community together united by their love for adventure and the open road.”

Innovative Design and Features

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ is a seamless fusion of classic Jawa design with modern elements. The most eye-catching feature is the brushed aluminium fuel tank panel, a segment-first, that adds an extra layer of personalization. Other design highlights include aluminium headlamp holders, grab handles, and footpegs, all contributing to a premium look.

The neo-classic design of the 42 FJ pays homage to the brand’s legacy, with sleek curves and a distinctive silhouette. The wide, flat seat with premium stitching and an off-set fuel cap ensure both comfort and style for riders. Modern features such as an upswept exhaust, which delivers the signature Jawa sound, all-LED lighting, and a fully digital instrument cluster make the 42 FJ a standout in its class. The bike also comes equipped with a USB charging port, catering to the needs of today’s riders.

Unmatched Performance

At the heart of the 42 FJ lies the cutting-edge 350 Alpha2 engine, delivering an impressive 29.2 PS and 29.6 Nm of torque. With a slick six-speed gearbox and A&S clutch technology, the 42 FJ offers powerful acceleration and smooth gear transitions, making it a formidable competitor in the neo-classic segment.

The motorcycle is built on a double cradle frame for superior handling, with a long wheelbase of 1440 mm that ensures highway stability. The bike’s 178 mm ground clearance and dual-channel ABS, paired with larger disc brakes, ensure precise control and braking. Its premium diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tires further enhance rider confidence on all terrains.

Pricing and Colours

The Jawa 42 FJ comes in a range of five colours, with prices starting at Rs. 2,02,142 (ex-showroom Telangana). The following are the variant details:

Key Highlights:

Jawa disrupts the segment again with prices starting at Rs. 1.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), offering an exceptional blend of design, performance, and price.

Expands the ‘42 Life’ series with the 42 FJ, adding to the already popular 42 and 42 Bobber.

Features a bold design, longer wheelbase, higher ground clearance, and a segment-first brushed aluminium tank panel.

All-new 350 Alpha2 engine with class-leading performance and benchmark-setting handling and braking.

Available in five stunning colours with multiple cladding options.

Model Variant Colour Price (Ex-showroom Telangana) Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Deep Black Matte Red Clad Rs. 2,23,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Deep Black Matte Black Clad Rs. 2,23,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Cosmo Blue Matte Rs. 2,18,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Mystique Copper Rs. 2,18,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Aurora Green AW Rs. 2,13,142

About Classic Legends

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., founded to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India and international markets, manages brands like Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA. The company has successfully revived these legendary names, bringing a renewed fervour into the retro-classic motorcycle segment.

Since its relaunch in 2018, Jawa has become a top-searched motorcycle brand in India, offering models like the Jawa, 42, and Perak. The introduction of Yezdi Motorcycles in 2022 added to its product portfolio, with models designed for urban riding, off-roading, and long-distance touring, capturing the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide.

With the launch of the 350 Jawa 42 FJ, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles continues to push the envelope in design and performance, offering motorcyclists a unique blend of tradition and innovation.