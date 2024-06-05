JD (U) being wooed by both alliances but will stick to NDA: Bihar minister

Patna: Bihar minister and senior JD (U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday said that the Nitish Kumar-led party was being wooed by both NDA and INDIA bloc but it will remain with the BJD-led alliance.

Addressing a press conference here, the former JD (U) state president said that the party would stick to its demand for special category status to Bihar.

JD (U) and TDP have come to the centre-stage to the government formation with the BJP failing to secure majority in the Lok Sabha on its own.

Choudhary, the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said, “Every alliance wants us with them… But we are part of the NDA and will remain with it. Nitish ji is the NDA leader in Bihar and we will unitedly fight the 2025 assembly elections in the state.”

“But there are certain demands related to financial condition and economy of Bihar that need to be addressed by the Centre. Bihar is managing its finances on its own. We are among the poorest states of the country. Our demand for special category status and special package for the state is justified and must be fulfilled. We will stick to this demand,” Choudhary, considered to be close to the CM, said.

Meanwhile, Kumar has left for Delhi to take part in an NDA meeting scheduled later in the day.