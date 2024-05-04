Karnataka

JD(S) MLA Revanna taken into custody by SIT in Kidnapping Case

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, whose son Prajwal is facing sexual abuse allegations was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Bengaluru: Karnataka JD(S) MLA H D Revanna was taken into custody on Saturday by sleuths of the Special Investigation Team, minutes after a court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a kidnapping case, officials said.

The case was registered against Revanna, a former minister and son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman.

The case was registered on a complaint by the woman’s son, who also alleged that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna’s son and the BJP-JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna.

Babanna has already been arrested in connection with the case.

Revanna was picked up from the residence of Deve Gowda here.

