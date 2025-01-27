Jeju Air Crash Investigation Reveals Shocking Detail: Black Box Stops 2 km from Runway

South Korean authorities investigating the tragic Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport have released a preliminary report on Monday, shedding new light on the events leading up to the deadly accident. According to the report, the aircraft’s Black Box stopped recording approximately 2 kilometers before the plane approached the runway.

The crash, which occurred on December 29, claimed the lives of 179 of the 181 people aboard the Boeing 737-800. Only two survivors were reported. This preliminary report is part of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash and has been submitted to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), as well as aviation authorities in the United States, France, and Thailand.

Key Findings of the Preliminary Report

The report reveals that the Black Box, which includes both the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), ceased functioning at 8:58:50 a.m. on the day of the crash. This was approximately four minutes and seven seconds before the aircraft struck a localiser near the runway after colliding with a flock of birds. The exact timing and details of the bird strike are still under investigation.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport (MOLIT) noted that it would take several months to fully analyze the FDR and CVR data to verify further details. The investigation committee has yet to confirm the exact number of birds involved in the strike or the species present during the incident.

The ICAO, a United Nations agency, mandates that investigators release a preliminary report within 30 days of an aviation accident. The final report is expected to be released within 12 months of the incident. South Korea’s transportation ministry has shared the preliminary findings with the bereaved families of the victims during a meeting on Saturday.

Further Investigation into Bird Strike and Aircraft Response

Yonhap news agency reported on January 25 that the Jeju Airplane had received a warning from Air Traffic Control about bird activity just one minute before the Black Box stopped recording. The investigation confirmed that the plane had attempted a go-around at the time of the crash, as shown by surveillance footage from Muan International Airport.

The investigation continues, and authorities are working to determine the full scope of the incident and its causes.

