Jharkhand Assembly Elections: 13% Voter Turnout Recorded in Second Phase Till 9 AM

Ranchi: The second and final phase of voting for 38 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began early on Wednesday, with a voter turnout of 12.71% recorded until 9 AM. Polling commenced at 7 AM across 14,218 booths in 12 districts and will continue until 5 PM, with extended hours until 4 PM in some areas to accommodate voters in line.

Polling Details and Voter Participation

The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 sees voters casting their ballots in crucial constituencies across the state, including in Santhal Pargana (comprising six districts), North Chotanagpur, and South Chotanagpur. In total, 1.23 crore voters are eligible to vote, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors. The total number of candidates vying for these 38 seats stands at 528, including high-profile figures such as Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren, as well as Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri from the BJP.

Voter Turnout by Region

Santhal Pargana regions, including districts like Godda , Deoghar , and Dumka , have recorded significant voter engagement with the total turnout averaging around 12.33% in the early hours. Notably, the Armori assembly segment in Gadchiroli showed 13.53% voter participation.

Political Climate: JMM-led INDIA Bloc vs. BJP-LED NDA

The political landscape in Jharkhand remains fiercely competitive, with the ruling JMM-led INDIA alliance striving to retain power based on its welfare initiatives, while the opposition BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to wrest control. The ongoing election is seen as pivotal for both alliances in shaping Jharkhand’s future governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) urging voters to participate enthusiastically, highlighting the importance of the election in the state’s democratic framework. He also offered congratulations to first-time voters and urged them to exercise their right to vote to strengthen Jharkhand’s democratic fabric.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also took to X to emphasize the crucial role of this phase of polling in shaping a "golden Jharkhand". He urged people to vote in large numbers, saying, "To save Jharkhand from breaking up, we must unite and vote." Soren further pointed out that the first phase of voting on November 13 witnessed active participation, where all sections of society exercised their franchise, making it clear that those conspiring against Jharkhand were given a "befitting reply".

Women and Disability Inclusion at Polling Stations

This year’s elections feature enhanced representation, with 239 polling stations fully managed by women, and 22 polling booths manned by individuals with disabilities (PwDs), making the process more inclusive and accessible. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar highlighted these initiatives as a positive step towards greater voter participation and inclusion.

Key Constituencies and Voter Engagement

The 38 constituencies are spread across diverse regions of the state, each holding significance for different political parties. With these regions holding deep political and social implications, the voter turnout in this phase will be crucial for determining the balance of power between the ruling alliance and the opposition.



Santhal Pargana , which includes key districts such as Sahibganj , Pakur , and Jamtara , is crucial for both the JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-NDA alliance. The results from these constituencies could play a key role in shaping the final outcome.

, which includes key districts such as , , and , is crucial for both the and the alliance. The results from these constituencies could play a key role in shaping the final outcome. In other areas like North Chotanagpur, heavy competition is expected, with both alliances vying for dominance in these strategically important regions.

Election Day Security and Voting Process

The polling process is proceeding smoothly with tight security arrangements, ensuring the safety and well-being of voters. The Election Commission officials have confirmed that voting is peaceful across the state. Special arrangements have been made in remote areas to ensure that voters can reach their booths easily and without delays.

Final Thoughts: The Importance of Voting in Jharkhand

This final phase of voting marks a significant moment in Jharkhand’s political journey, and every vote cast on November 20 is integral to shaping the future of the state. The high stakes for both the JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-headed NDA show just how critical this election is for political stability and development in Jharkhand.

As the day progresses, all eyes will be on the evolving voter turnout, and the state looks forward to the vote counting scheduled for November 23, which will determine the next government in Jharkhand.