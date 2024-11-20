Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Polling Begins for 38 Seats in Second and Final Phase

Ranchi: Voting is underway for the second and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, covering 38 constituencies across 12 districts. The polling began at 7 a.m. today and is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m., with special provisions allowing those in queues by the deadline to cast their vote. In 31 select booths, polling will conclude earlier at 4 p.m., according to officials.

Over 1.23 Crore Voters Eligible to Cast Votes

A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, are eligible to participate in this phase. The election spans 14,218 polling booths, with 239 exclusively managed by women and 22 operated by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), underscoring an inclusive approach by the Election Commission.

Key Candidates in the Fray

This crucial phase features prominent leaders vying for a mandate:

Hemant Soren , Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader

, Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren , spouse of Hemant Soren, also contesting

, spouse of Hemant Soren, also contesting Amar Kumar Bauri, Leader of Opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

In total, 528 candidates are contesting in this phase, making it a pivotal battleground for both the ruling alliance and the opposition.

Key Regions in Focus

The phase covers:

Santhal Pargana Region : Includes 18 constituencies across six districts — Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj, and Pakur.

: Includes 18 constituencies across six districts — Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj, and Pakur. North Chotanagpur Division : 18 constituencies.

: 18 constituencies. South Chotanagpur Division: Two constituencies.

These regions are significant due to their demographic and political diversity, with Santhal Pargana serving as a stronghold for the ruling JMM-led alliance.



Tight Security Measures in Place

The Election Commission has implemented robust security measures to ensure peaceful polling. Sensitive and vulnerable polling stations have been identified, and additional paramilitary forces have been deployed. The focus remains on free, fair, and transparent elections.

JMM-Led INDIA Bloc vs. BJP-Led NDA

The Jharkhand elections have turned into a high-stakes battle between the ruling JMM-led INDIA alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

JMM’s Focus : Banking on welfare initiatives and grassroots outreach, the JMM is aiming to consolidate its voter base, especially in tribal-dominated areas.

: Banking on welfare initiatives and grassroots outreach, the JMM is aiming to consolidate its voter base, especially in tribal-dominated areas. BJP’s Strategy: The BJP, with its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), is aggressively targeting the ruling coalition’s governance record, emphasizing economic development and employment.

First Phase Highlights

The first phase of voting, conducted on November 13, saw a significant turnout, setting the stage for a competitive election. The results for both phases will be announced on November 23, marking the culmination of the state’s democratic process.

Notable Features of This Election

Women and PwD Participation: Special polling stations managed entirely by women and PwDs highlight inclusivity in the electoral process. Santhal Pargana’s Role: As a decisive region, this tribal belt’s voting patterns could determine the overall outcome. Security Infrastructure: With a focus on vulnerable polling stations, authorities have ensured robust security arrangements.

What’s at Stake for Jharkhand

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is aiming to retain power by leveraging welfare programs and tribal support. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is attempting to wrest control by focusing on economic development and governance. This election is critical in shaping Jharkhand’s political trajectory for the next five years.

Stay tuned for updates as Jharkhand continues its journey through this high-stakes electoral contest. Results will be declared on November 23, determining the state’s next government.