Voting in Maharashtra Begins: Over 1 Lakh Polling Booths Set Up Across State

Mumbai: Polling for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 commenced today at 7 a.m., spanning all 288 constituencies. Voting is set to conclude at 6 p.m., with results scheduled for November 23. This election pits the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, both vying for supremacy in one of India’s most politically significant states.

Record Voter Turnout Expected in Maharashtra

With over 9.7 crore registered voters, Maharashtra is witnessing a high-stakes electoral battle involving 4,136 candidates, an increase of 28% compared to the 2019 elections. Among the electorate, there are 5 crore male voters, 4.7 crore female voters, and 6,101 transgender voters. The state has also prioritized inclusivity with 6.41 lakh PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters and 1.16 lakh service voters.

To accommodate the rising voter base, the number of polling booths has increased to 1,00,186, up from 96,654 in the 2019 elections. Over six lakh state government employees are deployed on election duty to ensure smooth polling.

Key Contenders: Mahayuti vs. MVA

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes prominent partners such as Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The alliance has fielded candidates in 149, 81, and 59 constituencies respectively. On the other hand, the MVA coalition comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, contesting 101, 95, and 86 seats respectively.

Smaller parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also in the fray, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM contesting 17 seats.

Polarizing Campaign Themes and Slogans

The election campaign has been marked by sharp rhetoric and polarizing slogans. The BJP and its allies leveraged slogans like “Batenge toh katenge” and “Ek hai toh safe hai”, which drew criticism from opposition parties for allegedly attempting to polarize voters along religious lines. BJP ally Ajit Pawar publicly distanced himself from the slogans, leading to confusion within the Mahayuti.



Meanwhile, the MVA countered these narratives by focusing on socio-economic issues such as a caste-based census, social justice, and the protection of constitutional rights. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed rallies emphasizing the need for inclusive governance.

Key Leaders Campaigning Across the State

Top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several Union ministers, campaigned vigorously for the Mahayuti alliance. Opposition stalwarts like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sharad Pawar also crisscrossed Maharashtra to galvanize support for the MVA.

Election Spending and Code of Conduct Violations

Since the implementation of the election code of conduct on October 15, authorities have seized cash and goods worth Rs 252.42 crore. The confiscated items include:

Rs 63.47 crore in cash

34.89 lakh liters of liquor worth Rs 33.73 crore

Precious metals valued at Rs 83.12 crore

Drugs worth Rs 32.67 crore

Additionally, 2,469 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations were filed via the C-Vigil app, with 99.31% of these resolved promptly.

Challenges and Rebellion Within Parties

The elections are witnessing significant internal dissent, with rebel candidates contesting in over 150 constituencies. Both the Mahayuti and MVA are grappling with members challenging their party’s official nominees.

The voter landscape remains complex, with independents accounting for 2,086 candidates, highlighting the diverse and competitive nature of Maharashtra’s political arena.

What’s at Stake for Maharashtra

The ruling BJP-led alliance is banking on welfare schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin, aimed at empowering women, to retain power. The opposition MVA, on the other hand, is appealing to voters who feel left out by the current government. Their campaign focuses on key issues like unemployment, inflation, and alleged government inefficiencies.

As Maharashtra residents cast their votes today, the political future of the state hangs in balance. The results on November 23 will determine whether the Mahayuti alliance retains power or if the MVA stages a remarkable comeback.

Stay tuned for more updates as the counting day approaches.